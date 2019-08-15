Store that sold $12 million lotto ticket sells another jackpot winner

BRIER, Wash. -- A Snohomish County business that sold a winning $12 million lotto ticket last month has sold another winning ticket.

The Brier Grocery sold a Hit 5 ticket worth $120,000 on Aug. 7. The winner decided to remain anonymous, but the store's employees say they feel proud to be connecting with their community over the big wins.

"Brier's a special town, so we got our own king of magnetism that I think the lottery gods are starting to find," said Charles Andrade, son of the owner of Brier Grocery.

Players have a roughly one in 600,000 chance of winning the Hit 5 jackpot.

