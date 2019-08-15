103 YEARS YOUNG: Seattle woman breaks record for world’s oldest tandem skydiver

Posted 6:05 PM, August 15, 2019, by

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Three generations of family members came together Thursday to help grandma break a world record.

Washington is now home to the world’s oldest tandem skydiver.

Kathryn Hodges, 103, joined two of her sons and one granddaughter in a skydive at Harvey Field in Snohomish County.

“It was kind of overwhelming,” she said after touching down. "I didn't know what to say. I was so nervous."

The previous record was made by a 100-year-old jumper, and that record will hold for a bit, just until Guinness finishes verifying everything about this jump later this year.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.