103 YEARS YOUNG: Seattle woman breaks record for world’s oldest tandem skydiver

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Three generations of family members came together Thursday to help grandma break a world record.

Washington is now home to the world’s oldest tandem skydiver.

Kathryn Hodges, 103, joined two of her sons and one granddaughter in a skydive at Harvey Field in Snohomish County.

“It was kind of overwhelming,” she said after touching down. "I didn't know what to say. I was so nervous."

The previous record was made by a 100-year-old jumper, and that record will hold for a bit, just until Guinness finishes verifying everything about this jump later this year.