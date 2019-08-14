Wild video shows car barreling through office building in Kent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- Wild video captures the moment a car barreled through an office building in Kent, where two kids were inside and injured by debris from the crash.

It happened just after 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 24200 block of 104th Ave. SE, an intersection that some say is very busy and dangerous.

The two children who were inside the building were playing under a desk when the crash happened. The desk helped to shield them from more serious injuries. One of the children, a 6-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital, but she's expected to be OK.

The driver also suffered minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control. It's the second wild car into building crash in two days. Monday, a car crashed through a window at an LA Fitness in North Seattle, then went straight into the swimming pool where three people were swimming.

Miraculously, no one was hurt in that crash.