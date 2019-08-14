Two dead, three injured in shooting in Tacoma

Posted 4:18 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39AM, August 14, 2019

TACOMA -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Police Department responded to a number of reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 2100 E. 38th Street.

Officers responded and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women and another man had been shot and were taken to nearby hospitals by private cars, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The three women received treatment and are expected to survive.

The other male victim went to St. Joseph's Hospital with life threatening injuries. He died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

The area of E. 38th and Roosevelt will be closed as investigators gather evidence.

No suspect information has been released.

