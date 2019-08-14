Police: WWU student shot, killed by ex-boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night in Bellingham.

Rigoberto Galvan is charged with aggravated murder and burglary in connection with the deadly shooting in an apartment near the Western Washington University campus.

Police say that after breaking into the apartment and shooting the woman several times, he called 911 and confessed. He agreed to meet university police nearby while Bellingham Police searched the apartment for the victim.

WWU identified the deceased as one of their students. The university sent a letter notifying other students and asking them to find help if they might need it. They've provided several numbers for emotional support or help for those impacted by violence or domestic violence in the past.

Support hotlines:

WWU Counseling: 360-650-3154

CASAS, for victims of violence: 360-650-3700