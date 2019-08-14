Police: Gunman shooting at police officers in Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say at least one gunman is shooting at police officers in Philadelphia.

A police spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city. The spokesman who was reached on the public affairs phone number offered no other information.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

A local news affiliate is reporting that one officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head while another officer was shot in the arm.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Center Campus.

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.