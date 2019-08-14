New additions to Sounders Ownership Group include Russell Wilson, Ciara and Macklemore

Posted 4:48 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, August 14, 2019

SEATTLE -- A who's who of Seattle's sports, entertainment and business power players have joined the Sounders Ownership Group - 11 new families in all.

That includes Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore and some Microsoft executives.  Q13’s Michelle Ludtka spoke to former Microsoft VP Terry Myerson who was instrumental in keeping the ownership group local and getting many famous families to join.

Myerson says the owners felt it was important that they come together for the club and Seattle community.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.