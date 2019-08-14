Man dies after being stabbed near University of Washington

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed to death across the street from the University of Washington Wednesday evening.

Police say the stabbing happened near 1415 NE 43rd St, near the university’s law school, around 7:10 p.m. The victim was found dead, but the department hasn’t identified him or said what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made, and officers are searching the area for suspects.

Police did not say if the victim was a student.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.