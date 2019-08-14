DK Metcalf surprises Seattle teachers with $200 gift cards for school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Several teachers from the Seattle Public School District got a big surprise Wednesday.

It's not every day that you show up to a shopping mall and get to meet a Seahawks player and also get a chance to take part in a Back to School shopping spree.

But that's exactly what happened at JC Penney at Westfield Southcenter. The department store teamed up with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to surprise 25 teachers with $200 gift certificates.

Metcalf talked to us about why he got involved.

“It means a lot giving back to the community,” he said. “Teachers do a lot of work. A lot of unseen work throughout the school year, so it's just about giving back."

Each school will also get a donation of $1,000 worth of socks and underwear for kids in need.