Boy, 11, reported missing in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities in Olympia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.
Olympia Police say Connor Clifford was last seen at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Olympia High School.
Clifford is described by police as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and black shorts and had a black backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story and will be updated
47.037874 -122.900695