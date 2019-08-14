Boy, 11, reported missing in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities in Olympia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Olympia Police say Connor Clifford was last seen at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Olympia High School.

Clifford is described by police as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and black shorts and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

We could use a hand: Missing Person: Connor Clifford – 11 years old – 4’9”, 65 lbs – black hair, brown eyes – last seen wearing red/black shorts, unknown shirt, black back pack. Last seen about 5 hours ago in southeast neighborhood. Call 911 if you have info or spot him. pic.twitter.com/UHvMMMEQCy — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) August 15, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated