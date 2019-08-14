Boy, 11, reported missing in Olympia

Posted 5:35 PM, August 14, 2019, by

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Authorities in Olympia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Olympia Police say Connor Clifford was last seen at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Olympia High School.

Clifford is described by police as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and black shorts and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated

