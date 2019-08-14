Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by car in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police are investigating a crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

Bellevue police say a car hit a cyclist around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the area of NE 8th and 132nd Ave.

The cyclist was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with “very serious” injuries.

The driver told police that there was blinding sunlight at the time of the crash.

Officers said only one lane was getting by each direction on NE 8th at 134th Ave NE. Investigators expected to be at the scene into the afternoon.