Alaska Air launches flights from Everett’s Paine Field to Spokane

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from Everett's Paine Field to Spokane.

"When it comes to flights at Paine Field, our guests have been eager for one city to be added above all others right now – they said make it Spokane," said David Besse, our manager of network planning. "We believe this route will be very popular, easily connecting family and friends, workers and businesses, between two dynamic regions of the state."

The airline says flights begin on Nov. 4, just in time for the holiday season.

"This is exciting news," said Arif Ghouse, Paine Field Airport Director. "One of the questions I've been asked the most over the past few months is when service might start to Spokane. There will be considerable interest in the new flight."

Tickets are on sale now and fares start at $49 each way.

Alaska Air will now serve ten destinations from Paine Field.