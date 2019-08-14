$10,000 reward for info on arsonist who set fires at Cedarcrest Middle School in Marysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Marysville Police are asking for the public's help to solve an arson at Cedarcrest Middle School. Detectives say fires were intentionally set in a building behind the classrooms and in a dumpster at about 5:30 am on Thursday, August 1st, and caused more than $70,000 in damage.

"We're hoping that there has been communication, some type of communication between those responsible through either social media or through texting or some other type of communication where they're actually providing information that they were there, or that they witnessed it, or they were part of the act and give us a little bit of lead into which way to go from here," said Marysville PD Det. Chris Jones.

The Arson Alarm Foundation and the Northwest Insurance Council are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Call 1-800-55-ARSON or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.