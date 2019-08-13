Summer returns with warm sunshine and a ‘full Sturgeon moon’ Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer is back!

Tuesday will be warm with highs near 80. Wednesday looks great with a high near 80, and Wednesday night is the “full Sturgeon moon," aptly named for the ideal sturgeon-fishing that a full moon brings.

Thursday will be nice and warm. Friday looks good with more pleasant summer weather.

The weekend forecast offers some clouds, some sun with a slight chance of showers, mainly for the mountains and the coast. Highs around Puget Sound will hang in the mid to upper 70s.

The good news is that it is NOT HOT or SMOKY this August!