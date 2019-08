SEATTLE — Authorities say a person was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday along Aurora Avenue N.

It happened near N. 85th Street. The person was pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the road is blocked in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated

UPDATE: Collision on Aurora Ave N is now blocking all SB lanes at N 85th St and all NB at N 83rd St. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/d14NlP4JrK — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) August 14, 2019