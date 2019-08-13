New Oregon law requires cage-free commercial eggs by 2024

PORTLAND, Ore.— Oregon’s governor has signed a bill requiring eggs produced by commercial farms to eventually be cage-free.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Gov. Kate Brown approved the new law mandating all eggs produced or sold in Oregon must come from cage-free hens by 2024.
The measure signed Monday applies to commercial farms with 3,000 or more chickens.
The state requirements will give about 4 million birds added space and perches.
The Humane Society of the United States called the law a “monumental win for hens confined in tiny cages in the egg industry.”
Oregon joins a handful of other states with similar laws including California, Washington and Massachusetts.
The newspaper cites reports that say cage-free laws provide an improvement for chickens, but most remain held in small spaces and cages.