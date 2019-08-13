LIVE: Sounders FC announces 11 families joining ownership group, including Russell Wilson, Ciara, Macklemore

Mistrial declared in protest shooting trial

A man is shot and wounded during protests outside UW over a planned speech by Milo Yiannopoulos.

SEATTLE — A jury in Seattle has failed to return verdicts against a couple charged with assault during a protest at the University of Washington in January 2017.

King County Superior Court Judge Kristin Richardson declared a mistrial Tuesday in the trial of Elizabeth and Marc Hokoana.

After a five-week trial and seven days of deliberation, the jury told the judge they were struggling to reach a unanimous verdict.

Elizabeth Hokoana had been charged with felony assault for shooting Joshua Dukes in the stomach while Marc Hokoana was charged with assault for firing pepper spray into the crowd.

Elizabeth Hokoana says Dukes had a knife and she fired after he grabbed her husband.

No other witness testified to seeing a knife.

Dukes refused to testify, saying he didn’t believe in or trust the U.S. justice system.

