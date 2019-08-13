Missing Olympia woman’s daughter arrested on murder charge

WEST OLYMPIA, Wash. — The daughter of an Olympia woman who was reported missing in early July has been arrested in connection with her mother’s death.

According to a news release from the Olympia Police Department, Susan Lundy’s friends reported her missing to police on July 6, telling officers that they had not seen or heard from the 56-year-old Lundy for about a month. They said it was “very unusual.”

Detectives, with the assistance of WSP, searched Lundy’s home, asked the public for information on her disappearance, interviewed friends and family, and searched financial records and social media accounts.

Monday evening (Aug. 12), more than a month after Lundy was reported missing, her 23-year-old daughter was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. Q13 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime. Her daughter, who lived with her mother in the 1400 block Division St NW, is being held in the Thurston County Jail.

Anyone with information about Lundy’s disappearance is asked to contact the Olympia Police Department Detectives at 360-753-8300.