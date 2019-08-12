WhyNotMePets: Meet Charlotte!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE- Q-13 is partnering with Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Charlotte get adopted.

She is a 10-year-old shepherd mix and she is looking for someone who will be her best friend.

Adoption Counselors with Homeward Pet in Woodinville say when Charlotte finds a connection with someone, she just wants to go everywhere they go.

“Charlotte is very, very wonderful, but she does have some pretty severe separation anxiety,” said Adoption Counselor Kacy Bradley. “She's looking for a home where somebody is around a lot and can take her places with them.”

Charlotte is friendly with everyone. She doesn't mind other dogs, but prefers they give her some space, and she does very well with cats.

Charlotte is a little bit older, which means she does need a little more care when it comes to her health. She has hypothyroidism, which is treated with a daily medicine. She needs periodic blood tests to check the thyroid levels as well.

Charlotte also has a little bit of arthritis, but she's taking joint supplements to help her get around, but it doesn’t stop her from having fun.

Adoption Counselors say she even has a couple of tricks up her sleeve- she can sit, lie down, and shake on command. She also is a big fan of the outdoors.

If you are interested in adopting Charlotte, head to homewardpet.org.