‘We got high, girl!’ Wrong number text busted by officer

WINFIELD, Mo. – Someone sent a text message to the wrong number, and the exchange – posted by the Winfield, Missouri Police department – is going viral.

The initial message said, “Hey, would you like to go to the game tonight it won’t you free hot dog & soda.”

“I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number,” a person wrote in the reply.

The person who sent the initial message insisted that they knew each other writing, “We got high together girl! Get dressed & I will pick you up in the truck remember.”

That’s when the person receiving the message revealed that he is a police officer. He simply sent a selfie with his badge with a message saying, “Pretty sure we didn’t get high together.”

Fans are loving the exchange posted to the Winfield Police Department’s Facebook page. The department posted the texts with the caption, “We were invited to go to a baseball game tonight!!!! Unfortunately, we don’t think they are gonna come pick us up.”

Police did ask for a response from the texter. They report that “We asked if she still wanted to pick us up and she didn’t respond.”

One fan asked wrote, “I want to marry this officer.”

The Winfield Police Department responded, “Sorry, he’s engaged.”