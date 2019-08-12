Racist fliers left at Seattle synagogues

SEATTLE -- Police are investigating after racist fliers were left at two synagogues in South Seattle.

Seattle Police say it happened Sunday, and the fliers included racist and anti-immigrant messages and a URL for a hate group.

Officers arrived at a synagogue on 52nd Avenue S. Sunday morning after a white man wearing a face mask and carrying a suitcase was seen outside the building.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Seattle Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated 

