Police investigate reported abduction of boy in Lakewood

Posted 8:17 PM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:30PM, August 12, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Police in Lakewood are investigating the reported abduction of a young boy.

Police said Monday in a release that a 13-year-old girl reported the abduction at 5:50 p.m. Monday on 83rd Avenue SW near Oakbrook Elementary School.

The teen told police that she saw a motorhome-type vehicle stop and said the boy was pulled inside.  According to a release, the teen said the vehicle went south of Onyx Drive SW.

Police say they reviewed surveillance footage in the area and found a possible suspect vehicle on a business' camera system.  The vehicle was later located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, police said on Facebook.

The boy was described by the girl as a roughly 10-year-old white male who is about 5 feet tall with a thin build, police said in a release. He was reportedly wearing a blue or green shirt.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.