Police investigate reported abduction of boy in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Police in Lakewood are investigating the reported abduction of a young boy.

Police said Monday in a release that a 13-year-old girl reported the abduction at 5:50 p.m. Monday on 83rd Avenue SW near Oakbrook Elementary School.

The teen told police that she saw a motorhome-type vehicle stop and said the boy was pulled inside. According to a release, the teen said the vehicle went south of Onyx Drive SW.

Police say they reviewed surveillance footage in the area and found a possible suspect vehicle on a business' camera system. The vehicle was later located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, police said on Facebook.

The boy was described by the girl as a roughly 10-year-old white male who is about 5 feet tall with a thin build, police said in a release. He was reportedly wearing a blue or green shirt.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story and will be updated