Local woman launches company to help make gluten-free eating easier

KENT, Wash. - In a fast-paced world, oftentimes consumers trade health for convenience. RylieCakes owner Tara Rylie introduces six gluten-free flour blends that help create "unfussy recipes" for any home kitchen.

She even encourages you to invite friends and family over for a meal of masterpieces that they'll never realize is all gluten-free.

While many large brands and corporations offer gluten-free blends, Riley takes pride in creating products for Celiacs by a Celiac. She was diagnosed with Celiac disease and has turned her passion into an eco-friendly business. The packaging is biodegradable and her new cookbook, "Lick The Bowl: RylieCakes Essential Guide to Gluten Free Baking," is printed on recycled paper.

"Buying from RylieCakes not only is a treat for yourself but also a treat for Planet Earth," says Rylie.

The fun and vibrant entrepreneur also encourages folks to reach out via social media for ways to convert their favorite recipes into gluten-free masterpieces. Find RylieCakes on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Products, tips, and more can also be found at www.ryliecakes.com

