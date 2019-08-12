× Kent starts enforcing $136 red light cam violations

KENT, WA – Starting this week the City of Kent will begin enforcement on red light camera violations.

The city installed three red light cameras at the intersections of Central and Smith, Central and James, and Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway.

The city says the purpose of installing the cameras is to keep roadways and streets safer.

A fine for running a red light will cost $136.

City officials say that money will go toward paying for body cams for police.

Each violation will be reviewed by an officer to determine of a citation is warranted.

The city plans to add three more cameras at a later date.

Those cameras locations would be at 256th and 104th, East Valley Highway and 212th, and 240th and 104th.

City officials say the six locations for these cameras was determined based on crash data from the last five years.