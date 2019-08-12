August 13 is International Left Handers Day

SEATTLE — Left-handers rejoice, Tuesday is just for you!

International Left Handers Day was introduced by the Left Handers Club nearly 30 years ago. The club started the tradition as a way to poke fun at the unique struggles left-handers have living in a right-handed world.

Just 10% of people are left hand dominant, but, even so, a disproportionate amount of world leaders, CEOs, and even astronauts are left handed.

It’s a mark of pride in the Left Handers Club, who jestingly say “Left-handers are generally more intelligent, better looking, imaginative and multi-talented than right-handers – based on discussions among members.”

For more facts about left-handers, check out the club’s website.

