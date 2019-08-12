1 dead, others seriously injured in Tukwila crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — Authorities say a woman died and several other people were injured Monday in a crash in Tukwila.

It happened in the 12000 block of Tukwila International Boulevard, south of SR-599.

Tukwila Police said on Twitter that the people who were injured were hospitalized with serious and critical injuries. Other information about what led up to the crash were unclear.

Tukwila International Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours from the 11600 block to the 12000 block while officials investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Tukwila Int Blvd will be closed from the 11600 blk to the 12000 block in both directions for the next 3-5 hours during the investigation. An adult female is deceased. Several others who are in serious to critical condition were transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/qfcITBbg5l — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) August 13, 2019