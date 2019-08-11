Mudslide buries trailer homes in Wenatchee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENATCHEE, Wash. -- A heavy thunderstorm soaked the Wenatchee Valley Saturday afternoon causing flash flooding and mudslides.

It happened in the southwestern part of the city near Squilchuck Canyon, Pitcher Canyon and Halverson Canyon areas when storm drains and culverts nearby became overwhelmed with water and mud.

The force of that water ended up creating a deep channel that pushed a massive amount of rocks and mud down the hillside and into a few single-wide mobile homes.

One resident had to be rescued from their home, but no injuries have been reported.