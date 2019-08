× Slide blocks portion of SR 410, near Chinook Pass summit

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — According to the Washington Department of Transportation, a portion of SR 410, east of the Chinook Pass summit, is closed in both direction near SR 123 because of slide blocking the roadway.

The affected area is near milepost 70.

Officials said the road will stay closed through the night until crews can reassess Saturday morning.

It’s unclear when the portion of the highway will reopen.