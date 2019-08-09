Rain chances this weekend bring a nice break from summer heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're getting a nice break from the summer heat.

Friday starts out cloudy and misty again but the afternoon will have some nice sun breaks with a high near 73. Friday afternoon will have mountain thunderstorms.

Friday night has rain developing that will swing through Puget Sound early Saturday morning, strangely similar to last Friday morning. Summer rains!

Saturday will be a nice day after that rain with a high near 70. Sunday looks good with the mid 70s.

Remember if you are hiking or camping up in the mountains this weekend, it will be wet and stormy from time to time. Next week looks warmer for a return to summer!