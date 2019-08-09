Police seek suspect in South Seattle homicide

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Derrick Holland.

Police say they have identified him as a suspect in the Aug. 4 death of a 51-year-old man in the 5700 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Detectives believe Holland is driving a black 2011 Mercedes S550 with Washington plate BBA8894.

He is 6’7″, 245 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. Holland should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

If you see Holland you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

If you know where detectives can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a $1,000 cash reward. Go to www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Just as important to detectives as finding him is for someone to come forward to speak with them as a witness. You can call (206) 233-5000 and ask to speak with a detective.