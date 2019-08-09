Police: Man shot in leg during fight at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — Authorities say a man was found shot in the leg Friday evening after a fight at an Auburn apartment complex.

It happened at the Meadows on Lea Hill on SE 312th Street.

Police say two men were fighting when the situation escalated and shots were fired. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say that man was in possession of a gun, but officials have not located the other person involved in the fight and say it’s unclear if he was injured.