Police investigating string of cat mutilations in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. -- Police in Everett are investigating a string of cat mutilations this summer.

According to police, Everett Animal Services started receiving reports of dead cats in north Everett.

At first, it was believed the deaths were caused by other animals, but an exam by a veterinarian suggested the cats' limbs "were removed in an intentional manner."

"Whatever did this damage was not another animal, it was an instrument of some sort. Whatever exactly happened here was not what you would see like when a Coyote would grab a cat and so it became more concerning to us," said Asst. Chief John DeRousse with Everett Police.

The five cat mutilations happened within about 15-20 blocks of each other:

June 13 in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Ave

July 13 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave

July 15 in the 3300 block of Rockefeller Ave

July 27 in the 2200 block Rockefeller Ave

Aug. 7 in the 3600 block of Federal Ave

No surveillance video has been recovered yet showing a possible suspect so police are asking for the public's help.

"Now, we are trying to focus in our investigation, see if the public knows more, trying to track down who or what is doing the damage to these cats," said Asst. Chief DeRousse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450.

"For their safety, EAS recommends keeping cats indoors where they are protected from cars, wildlife, disease, and harmful individuals. All cats, whether kept indoors or allowed outside, should have identification such as a current license tag and/or registered microchip."

Last year, investigators in Thurston County were investigating a more than a dozen cat killings. The killings put neighborhoods and cities on edge and prompted the creation of a six-member task force of veteran detectives with one goal: to find the serial cat killer. Nobody was ever caught.