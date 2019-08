MILL CREEK, Wash. — Authorities say a motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash near Mill Creek.

It happened on 132nd Street SE east of Seattle Hill Road. South Snohomish County Fire said on Twitter that the motorcycle collided head-on with a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

132nd is closed in both directions in the area, fire officials said.

Motorcycle and car head-on collision on 132nd St SE east of Seattle Hill Road. Motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries is being transported to Providence Hospital in Everett. Traffic impact: 132nd is closed in both directions. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dcVDNCgx7I — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) August 9, 2019