Modular home abandoned on I-5 overpass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — “Uhm. Someone lose a modular home on Gravelly Lk. overpass in Lakewood?”
That was the message from the Washington State Department of Transportation on Friday.
Someone apparently left a modular home on an Interstate 5 overpass at Gravelly Lk. Dr.
Transportation officials said to expect delays while they get this sorted out.
Lakewood police are investigating. Officers said nobody was hurt, but the home was causing a distraction and disrupting traffic.
This is a developing story and will be updated.