Modular home abandoned on I-5 overpass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — “Uhm. Someone lose a modular home on Gravelly Lk. overpass in Lakewood?”

That was the message from the Washington State Department of Transportation on Friday.

Someone apparently left a modular home on an Interstate 5 overpass at Gravelly Lk. Dr.

Uhm. Someone lose a modular home on the Gravelly Lk. overpass in Lakewood? Expect delays 'till we get this sorted out. pic.twitter.com/1WiWKl7No9 — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) August 9, 2019

Transportation officials said to expect delays while they get this sorted out.

Lakewood police are investigating. Officers said nobody was hurt, but the home was causing a distraction and disrupting traffic.

Traffic alert. We have a house, yes…a house, in the roadway on the Gravelly overpass at I5. Nobody hurt but causing a distraction and disrupting traffic. Expect delays for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/SOIycQ6TdE — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) August 9, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.