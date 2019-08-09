Man charged for Lakewood crime spree, woman’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – We now know the identity of the woman killed in Lakewood’s Lake City neighborhood Thursday.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner says 57-year-old Pyong Sun Ryan died from as the result of a homicide. Her customers and fellow church community say she was warm, loving and generous.

Police say they have two people in custody, a man and woman. The man, Angel Manuel Martinez, has also been charged with multiple crimes. Both could face a judge next week.

Meanwhile, a tightly-knit community is reeling from the violence.

“She didn’t have much to give, but she always gave when she did,” said David Helton.

One by one, former customers and neighbors stopped by J’s Barber Shop Friday where violence took the life of a beloved woman.

Friends and neighbors left candles and flowers, someone even wrote a heartbreaking letter detailing how a woman full of warmth and love would be forever missed.

“She was just trying to make a living and help her community,” said Helton. “I can’t imagine why would anybody would do that, especially to someone like her.”

It all happened around noon-time Thursday, and police say it began with a series of calls to 911 depicting a man and woman leaving a trail of crimes.

It started on Highland Avenue, where police got a report of a man and woman trying to carjack a driver. Then minutes later, at the corner of Alameda Avenue and Highland Avenue, police got a tip about a man and woman fighting.

After that, police got another call reporting an attempted home burglary on Highland Avenue – this time a suspect allegedly threatened a victim with a knife, but the homeowner carrying a gun chased him off.

A few moments later, police got a call about a woman at J’s Barber Shop being unresponsive. Within 15 minutes, the man and woman were arrested nearby.

“What were you going to get out of a barbershop, a couple of hundred dollars?” asked Bruce Yaddow.

Ryan’s fellow church members also came to the barbershop to pay respects and wondered how anyone would hurt a woman many believe would offer help to a stranger.

“So sad, everybody so sad,” said Duck Cho.