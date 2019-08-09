Geno Smith to have surgery to remove cyst from knee

SEATTLE — One of the two quarterbacks vying for the backup job to Russell Wilson will undergo surgery.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Geno Smith will undergo surgery on Friday to have a cyst removed from his knee.

The surgery is minor and Carroll said there is a chance Smith could be back in time for Seattle’s next preseason game on Aug. 18.

Paxton Lynch and Smith split duties in the opener with Wilson spending the evening as a spectator. Smith was asked to face a good chunk of Denver’s starting defense initially, including Von Miller, but even against reserves the night was a struggle for the veteran as Seattle’s reserve offensive line couldn’t consistently give Smith time in the pocket.

Smith was 3 of 9 for 58 yards and a passer rating of 56.7, although he nearly had a 34-yard touchdown connection with DK Metcalf late in the first half only to see the pass tip off Metcalf’s outstretched fingers.

Lynch took over at halftime and led Seattle on a pair of third-quarter scoring drives, the first leading to a 43-yard field goal from Jason Myers and the second capped with his strike to Ferguson.

The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 22-14.