Bellevue to expand homeless services, provide year-round men’s shelter

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- The city of Bellevue is spending more money to help the homeless on the Eastside.

On Monday, the City Council approved $585,620 in additional funding for Congregations for the Homeless to provide year-round, 24/7 services for men experiencing homelessness.

The money will allow CFH operational expenses to provide overnight shelter at a temporary “bridge” location downtown in 2019, to extend services through the summer in 2020, and to extend day center services.

An agreement with Cloudvue will allow CFH to use a Cloudvue property – the former First Congregational Church at Northeast Eighth Street and 108th Avenue Northeast – starting in September. The Cloudvue property will only be used for overnight shelter while the winter shelter at Lincoln Center is brought up to code so it can be used year-round.

The Lincoln Center upgrades were made possible by a group of business people from Bellevue, who designed the shelter renovation and raise the $750,000 needed for construction costs, according to The Seattle Times.