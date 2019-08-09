All Edgar, all weekend as Hall of Fame celebrations take over Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Eighteen years Edgar Martinez spent with our Mariners, and words can’t express our gratitude for his loyalty. So how about celebrating the great the legend's Hall of Fame induction with a weekend of festivities?

Kicking off the celebration, Edgar raised the #11 flag Friday morning ahead of three Mariners games this weekend at T-Mobile Park against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fans couldn’t be more thrilled for Edgar, who spent his entire career in Seattle.

Another big attraction this weekend at T-Mobile park is the Baseball Hall of Fame plaque that was presented to Edgar at Cooperstown when he was inducted in July.

The plaque will only be here Friday and Saturday as part of the hall of fame weekend festivities. It can be viewed on the main concourse near the team store during the games.

During all three games, M’s players will be wearing commemorative patches on their jersey sleeves, and the game balls will feature a special Hall of Fame weekend logo.

The first of three games is Friday August, 9 – first pitch ‪at 7:10‬ p.m.

