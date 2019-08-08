2019 Washington Primary Election Results

Two Arlington police officers taken to hospital after crash

Posted 2:48 AM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:53AM, August 8, 2019

ARLINGTON — Two officers have been taken to a hospital after a crash early Thursday morning.

The collision happened at approximately 1:42 a.m. on SR 530 just west of Smokey Point Blvd. Eastbound lanes are shut down for investigation.

An Arlington Police vehicle was involved and two officers were taken to Cascade Valley Hospital for further evaluation, according to the City of Arlington. No word on their conditions.

We are still waiting to hear if there were other parties involved and what may have caused the crash.

Washington State Patrol is now handling the investigation.

