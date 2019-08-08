Summer sweetness: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Perfect weather for the next couple of days: morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Highs will be near 73 through the weekend.

Thursday starts out cloudy and foggy but the day will be really nice with a high near 72. Seahawks game looks great with a pleasant temperature pretty close to 70 degrees. Go Hawks!

Friday starts out cloudy but the sun comes out for a nice afternoon.

The mountains will get thunderstorms through the weekend so plan accordingly if you are headed that way.

Saturday has lots of clouds with most of the rain out near the foothills and mountains and a pleasant high near 69 degrees.

Sunday looks like more sun and a high back into the 70s. The good news about this “onshore” flow is no more haze from regional fires. Next week looks warmer!