Seattle Councilwoman Lorena González announces bid for attorney general

SEATTLE -- Lorena González, a former civil rights attorney and one of two at-large members of the Seattle City Council, is running for state attorney general.

González, the first Latina ever elected to an at-large council seat, made the announcement early Thursday morning.

González cited her experience as a second-term at-large member of the city council and her previous work as a civil rights attorney.

Not mentioned in the video is fellow Democrat Bob Ferguson, the incumbent attorney general.

Ferguson has indicated interest in running for governor next year. He's one of a handful of candidates who are in a holding pattern awaiting a decision from Gov. Jay Inslee, who has not taken seeking re-election to a third term off the table. Inslee, who is currently in the midst of a campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, has not given a time frame on when he'll make that decision.

Unlike other potential attorney general candidates who are already raising money but say they won't run if Ferguson ends up seeking re-election to his current post, González is making no such promises.

