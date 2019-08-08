Pullman named to safest college towns in America list

PULLMAN, Wash. — The city of Pullman has a new ranking as the 15th safest college town in America, according to a report by safety and security website Safewise.

The home of Washington State University is new to the list.

Safewise says it zeroed in on violent crimes per 1,000 people for each city.

Have you heard? Thanks to all who work to keep our community safe! #PullmanProud https://t.co/BMXinVOGg0 — City of Pullman (@City_of_Pullman) August 7, 2019

The report found Pullman reported 23 violent crimes in 2017. It showed the Washington State University campus recorded 16 violent crimes.

The City of Pullman’s website showed:

Pullman reported a violent crime rate of 0.68 (per 1,000 people) compared to the national average of 4.49.

Pullman also reported a property crime rate of 15.22 (per 1,000 people), nearly half that of the national average of 27.11.

Princeton, New Jersey, home of Princeton University, ranked No. 1.