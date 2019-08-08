Police: Woman found dead at Lakewood barbershop, 2 in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman at a Lakewood barbershop.

Lakewood Police say they responded to the business in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive SW at 12:01 p.m. Thursday after the woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say in a release that a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are in custody in connection with other crimes reported in the Lakewood area early Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the woman's death is "possibly related" to the other incidents.

Police say the alleged crimes included an attempted carjacking in the 9100 block of Highland Avenue SW. The male suspect is also accused of assaulting a man in that incident as well as an armed break-in in the 8700 block of Highland Avenue SW.

He was spotted by police at about 12:14 p.m. in the 12500 block of Naomilawn Drive SW. He was armed with a machete and taken into custody after a stand-off, police said in a release. The female suspect was arrested nearby.

Police believe the woman's death is a homicide but are continuing to investigate if it is connected with the rest of the crime spree. Her identity was not released.