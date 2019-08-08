2019 Washington Primary Election Results

Mariners auctioning off Safeco Field lettering, old stadium signage

Posted 6:16 AM, August 8, 2019

SEATTLE -- You can now own a piece of Mariners history!

The team is auctioning off the big Safeco Field lettering that used to sit above Home Plate Gate.

The bid for the big letters starts at $1,500.

There are several other lettering signs you can bid on from prices ranging from $250 and up. Old parking and welcome signs are also available.

You have until Monday, August 12 to place your bid. You can find a list of all the items here.

Safeco was built in the 1990s to replace the old Kingdome and hosted its first game on July 15, 1999.

The ballpark was renamed T-Mobile Park in January 2019. The company's contract runs through December 2043.

