Know Your Seahawks: Ugo Amadi

Posted 11:08 AM, August 8, 2019

SEATTLE – The NFL preseason is upon us, and it’ll be a big proving ground for Seahawk rookies looking to fill voids in the roster and find their role.

One name you should know is Ugo Amadi. The 4-year Oregon Duck was picked up the Seahawks in the 2019 draft and might be a steal as a fourth-round pick.

He’s slotted as a safety but proved to be a versatile defensive weapon and running threat on special teams with Oregon.

Amadi may be slightly undersized at 5-foot-9 but can more than makeup with the speed and strength from a 200-pound frame.

He’ll be vying for a safety spot along with fellow rookie Marquise Blair.

