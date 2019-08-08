How to watch Seahawks vs. Broncos – Seattle’s first preseason game of 2019

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are back in action Thursday for game 1 of the 2019 preseason.

The Seahawks host the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Q13 FOX, official broadcast partner of the Seattle Seahawks. Curt Menefee is the play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Brock Huard. Aaron Levine and Dave Wyman host the pre and postgame shows.

Coverage begins on Q13 News at 4 & 5 p.m.

Seahawks Gameday at 6 p.m.

Seahawks Pregame at 6:30 p.m.

NFL Football: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks at 7 p.m.

Seahawks Postgame at 10 p.m.

Seahawks Gameday at 10:30 p.m.

Outside of Western Washington, games can be seen on these TV stations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska.