Seahawks vs. Broncos – tonight on Q13 FOX

How to watch Seahawks vs. Broncos – Seattle’s first preseason game of 2019

Posted 10:28 AM, August 8, 2019, by

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are back in action Thursday for game 1 of the 2019 preseason.

The Seahawks host the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Q13 FOX, official broadcast partner of the Seattle Seahawks. Curt Menefee is the play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Brock Huard. Aaron Levine and Dave Wyman host the pre and postgame shows.

  • Coverage begins on Q13 News at 4 & 5 p.m.
  • Seahawks Gameday at 6 p.m.
  • Seahawks Pregame at 6:30 p.m.
  • NFL Football: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks at 7 p.m.
  • Seahawks Postgame at 10 p.m.
  • Seahawks Gameday at 10:30 p.m.

Outside of Western Washington, games can be seen on these TV stations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.