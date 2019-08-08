Cory Smith: ‘I stay fresh like I’m wrapped in plastic’ tattoo shows how dangerous fugitive holds himself in high regard

BREMERTON — “I stay fresh like I’m wrapped in plastic” is one of the many tattoos Cory Smith has that police hope will help you spot him. Those words are inked on his left forearm. He also has dollar bills tattooed on both sides of his neck.

Bremerton Police are asking for your help to find him. The 32-year-old is believed to be armed with a handgun and has fled from officers several times recently. He is wanted for on two felony warrants for Attempting to Elude Police and for a Department of Corrections Escape Warrant.

His criminal history includes Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Eluding Police and Residential Burglary.

Smith also has ‘Can’t stop’ tattooed on his right hand and ‘Won’t stop’ on the left hand as well as “good times” and “sad times” on his neck.