Boy, 10, reported missing in Pierce Co.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Authorities in Pierce County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Amilleon Dapree Bonds has been missing “under unknown circumstances” since Friday, Aug. 2. A guardian reported him missing Thursday, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Bonds is in the custody of an adult cousin in Spanaway and was picked up by a relative Friday afternoon for an overnight visit with his father, officials said. The sheriff’s office says Bonds’ visits with his parents are supposed to be supervised and overnight stays are prohibited by a court order.

Bonds was not returned to his guardian on Saturday, Aug. 3, and officials say neither of his parents knows where he is.

He is described by the sheriff’s office as 4 feet tall and 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.