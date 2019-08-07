Washington expands property tax relief for seniors and disabled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- New laws enacted in Washington will expand property tax relief programs to seniors and disabled citizens, according to the Washington State Department of Revenue.

For the 2020 tax year, there will be new property tax exemptions for homeowners with incomes less than $40,000 and tax deferral for incomes less than $45,000.

Details of the income thresholds can be found at the department’s website: dor.wa.gov/incomethresholds

To qualify, a homeowner must meet one of the following criteria:

60 years or older

Unable to work because of a disability

Be at least 57 years old and related to someone who was receiving a deferral at the time of death in one of the following ways: the surviving spouse partner heir devisee (a person to whom real estate is left by the terms of a will)



Anyone interested should reach out to their county assessor’s office.