Study: Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals

Chipotle bowls are a staple for the fast-food chain, but a new report is causing concern for the popular menu item.

The New Food Economy reported the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

According to their study, the bowls are treated with PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” which help the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy foods.

This may be bad news because the EPA said those compounds don’t break down in the human body – and can accumulate over time.

Not only that, but the chemicals can seep into soil as the bowls break down, leading to toxic compost.

According to KRON, Chipotle issued the following statement: